Former Special Adviser to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri has urged Nigerian critics of President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow their hate for the president affect their love for Nigeria.


Omokri gave the advise while commending the presidential call between U.S President, Donald Trump and Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari today. According to Omokri said the call by the two presidents expressed a willingness to boost US/Nigeria relations.





