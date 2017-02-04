A medical doctor who has been President Donald Trump’s doctor for 37 years claims to have the inside track on his health.Dr. Harold N. Bornstein told the New York Times that Trump takes a prostate-related drug, Propecia, to prevent hair loss and male pattern baldness.The drug is said to have a 90 per cent success rate.The doctor warns, however, “The bad news is that once the treatment is completed, it only lasts for six months.”Reported side effects of Propecia include mental confusion and permanent sexual dysfunction.Bornstein also revealed that Trump took antibiotics to control rosacea, a common skin problem, and a statin for elevated blood cholesterol and lipids.