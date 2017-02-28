Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has announced the signing of Johnny Drille, Poe and the DNA Twins to his record label.The music producer made this known today via a series of Twitter posts."Meet and welcome the super talented @johnnydrille to the SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY. #MavinActivated."Each post was accompanied by a short documentary about the artistes with an ending phrase, "Mavin Activated."It introduced the new signings as they starts a new journey with the Mavins star cast of Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello and others.Announcing the signing of rapper, Poe, the record producer wrote, "Pls meet and welcome the rapper's rapper #POE @Ladipoe to the SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY. #MavinActivated."Poe also confirmed the deal with Mavins with an Instagram post with the caption, "Nigeria's Very Own. "Rapper's Rapper" - @donjazzy #MavinActivated."The addition of the DNA Twins to the label saw Don Jazzy in his final announcement:"Guys pls also meet and welcome the dangerous dynamic duo #DNA @itz_dna (@blairisdna & @clintisdna) to the SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY. #MavinActivated."