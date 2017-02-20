Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), also known as doctors with borders, has opened a new 50-bed capacity therapeutic feeding centre for malnourished children in Borno State.The 50-bed centre is an expansion of the 100-bed feeding centre, making a total of three of such specialised centres in Maiduguri.The new feeding centre, which will be run by Borno State Primary healthcare, is located in Fori district. It comprises an outpatient department, also known as the ambulatory therapeutic feeding centre, and the inpatient department, also known as the inpatient therapeutic feeding centre.Field Coordinator Cathy Hansens said the centre started receiving children on Saturday.“In the outpatient programme, malnourished children are enrolled in a nutrition programme where they get medical follow-up every fortnight. Sick children also get plumpy nut ration. Severe acutely malnourished children presented with complications are admitted to the in-patient department for as long as they need close medical follow-up.“We have so far in the outpatient programme, after three weeks, 120 children and 15 in the in-patient department. Here, we attend to children with severe complications,” Hansens said.He added that MSF has a team of community health workers who go into the community to test children for malnutrition and educate parents on the need to bring their children to the programme, and according to him, “the response has been encouraging”.