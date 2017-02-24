Former Chairman, Board of Trustees of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Tony Anenih, has recalled how God saved him after six overseas doctors told him that his illness was incurable.Speaking at the 52nd birthday celebration of former member of House of Representatives, Hon. Nduli Elumelu in Abuja, Anenih said God proved doctors’ reports wrong and saved his life.He explained that if he had accepted the report of the medical doctors, by now, he would have been a forgotten issue.He said: “Life belongs to God and it is only God that has the power to take another man’s life. What happened to me in the hospital is enough proof. Imagine being declared impossible to live by six different medical doctors and surviving such reports.“The truth is that no one has the power to take another man’s life unless God wills it. It is my pleasure to witness this life celebration because it’s a worthy celebration.“It has been a long time I attended a public event and I had my personal reasons for taking that decision. But I am happy to be here as it has given me the opportunity to see people I have not seen for a very long time.The elder statesman also expressed his concern for the peaceful co-existence of the Nigerians and urged the government not to sacrifice anything for peace and security of live of the citizens.