The photo of the cripple who was brutalised by soldiers in Onitsha, Anambra state for wearing a camouflage has surfaced.He has been found by a volunteer of Kokun Foundation which has pledged to help him with accommodation and other financial assistance."We are going a step further to meet him and do the necessary things to support him via accommodation and other financial assistance," the organisation said in a statement. "This is a democratic era and we say No to era of military dictatorship. Our job is to eradicate hunger and hardship in this country," it added.