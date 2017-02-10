 Disabled man who was molested by soldiers in Onitsha | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » » Disabled man who was molested by soldiers in Onitsha

9:58 AM 5 ,
A+ A-
The photo of the cripple who was brutalised by soldiers in Onitsha, Anambra state for wearing a camouflage has surfaced.


He has been found by a volunteer of Kokun Foundation which has pledged to help him with accommodation and other financial assistance.

"We are going a step further to meet him and do the necessary things to support him via accommodation and other financial assistance," the organisation said in a statement. "This is a democratic era and we say No to era of military dictatorship. Our job is to eradicate hunger and hardship in this country," it added.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. Why should he wear Army Uniform,is he a soldier? This country need Iron hand for people to obey simple law, although the Soldiers would have not beat him up, rather to than to take him to Barack, explain and warn him for his misconduct.
    The truth is that everybody misbehave in this country especially our so called Politicians and Leaders.

    ReplyDelete
    Replies

    1. Is it stated somewhere in the Constitution not to wear army uniform? Sonce when did it became a crime? Here in Europe you see people with army uniform and i used to wonder is everyone a soldier? No. They call they patriots for even wearing such. Stupid Nigeria army

      Delete

  2. That soldier need to face fire squad so that others will learn from it.
    Long live to those that have human feelings.....short live to killers in military uniforms

    ReplyDelete

  3. People wear camour in USA, the country we always copy as role model,

    ReplyDelete

  4. They are nothing but Monkeys, Camouflage clothes are sold all over the world, its fashion, Not Uniform.

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top