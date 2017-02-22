Senator Dino Melaye on Wednesday frowned at Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo's refusal to assent three bills passed by the National Assembly.Mr. Osinbajo in a letter read by the Senate president, Bukola Saraki returned the bills for proper correction.But Senator Melaye quickly raised a petition on the refusal by the Acting President Prof. Osinbajo to assent to 3 bills passed by the National Assembly.The Senate President while responding said the issue will be referred to the legal department for advice and interpretations of the law.