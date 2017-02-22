 Dino Melaye raises petition against Osinbajo for refusing to sign 3 bills | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Dino Melaye raises petition against Osinbajo for refusing to sign 3 bills

1:00 PM 0
A+ A-
Senator Dino Melaye on Wednesday frowned at Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo's refusal to assent three bills passed by the National Assembly.


Mr. Osinbajo in a letter read by the Senate president, Bukola Saraki returned the bills for proper correction.


But Senator Melaye quickly raised a petition on the refusal by the Acting President Prof. Osinbajo to assent to 3 bills passed by the National Assembly.

The Senate President while responding said the issue will be referred to the legal department for advice and interpretations of the law.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top