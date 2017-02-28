Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has insisted that developing the agricultural sector of the country is a good starting point in the quest for not only diversification of the hitherto mono-cultural economy of the country, but also guaranteeing rapid industrialisation.
Professor Osinbajo, who spoke yesterday at Kuru, Jos, during the inauguration of the Senior Executive Course, SEC, 39 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, noted that this year theme, Science, Technology and Innovation for the Development of Agriculture and Agro-Allied industries in Nigeria, had been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari because of his belief that the agriculture sector provides enormous potentials for quick industrialisation.
Represented by Plateau State Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden, he stated that the theme could not have come at a better time, as the present administration was committed to revamping the agricultural sector through the application of science, technology and innovation to the development of agriculture and agro allied industries.
According him, “Nigeria remains an agrarian economy, with over 70 percent of the informal sector jobs created from this sector. It also has other multiplier effects.”
That could drive rapid economic recovery and growth in Nigeria in the shortest possible time. “We must radically transform agriculture to improve its contribution to GDP as well as promote sustainable food production in the country. When science, technology and innovation become the key drivers of agricultural sector, food security will not only guarantee sufficiency for our teeming population, but also industrial development, which would enhance employment opportunities for youths as well as take a substantial number out of poverty.”
