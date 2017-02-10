Yusuf Lasun, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, allegedly assaulted Mrs. Lizzy Chirkpi, Senior Correspondent of Hallow Mace Magazine, last Thursday.According to reports, the journalists had converged on the House of Representatives wings, to cover a budget defence, involving the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Raji Fashola. Lasun and his security aides who were on their way to the hall for the budget defence, physically began to shove people out of the way.A security aide pushed the female journalist to the floor. The journalist who frowned at the action of the security detail, wanted to know why she was so treated, but was shocked by the response of the Deputy Speaker who was right behind the orderly, even as he ordered that the lady be pushed again.“You are asking why he pushed you, come here, come, come here let him push you again”, the terrific deputy Speaker roared.The journalist had to leave the room to avoid further assault.