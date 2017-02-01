A Nigerian woman who wasn’t allowed into the United States is indebted to the United Kingdom’s national health services for more than £500,000 following her delivery of quadruplets.

The woman identified only as Priscilla said she intended to give birth in Chicago after her doctor said Nigerian hospitals do not have the “facilities to cater for the children.”

But Priscilla was not allowed into the United States as she couldn’t provide proof that she was able to pay for her medical care.

The 43-year-old is currently staying at a hostel run by a charity and is unable to afford the bill.

Her husband is in Nigeria, and cannot come to Britain to help take care of her as he does not have enough money for a visa or the flight.

Priscilla’s contractions started as she was mid-flight from Chicago to Heathrow, and she was rushed to the hospital as soon as it landed.

Tragically, one of her babies died immediately, while another, named Deborah, died a few days later.

Hospital staff estimate that the total bill for the highly complex birth and the care of the babies — of which only two have survived — is already more than £500,000.

Priscilla, who was warned by Terry Facey, the overseas visitor manager, of the high treatment costs, said: “I didn’t plan to come here.”

“It’s only money. Money can’t buy life. The last bill I had was £331,000 but – even if I worked every day – I would never earn that much money. My kids are priceless.

Facey, who has been working at the trust for 12 years, said, “Those invoices are going to be huge … 20 grand a week for each baby [in intensive care].