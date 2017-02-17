David Adeleke popularly known as Davido may have returned to his normal lifestyle after he worshipped at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG City of David, Victoria Island, Lagos last Sunday.
Davido on his Instagram has a photo that captioned him smoking.
This has set tongues wagging that could he actually have surrendered his life to God, especially as he testified at the church service and vowed that he would serve God for the rest of his life.
The 'Aye' crooner beneath the picture wrote: ''Creative Control Returned... New Music In 2 Days...'' Perhaps, this means he has returned to his lifestyle or that service to God has not taken smoking from him.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.