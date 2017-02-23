The Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN) has said that the proposed ban of yellow buses (Danfos) by the Lagos State Government would assist in professionalising their jobs.The National President of the association, Mr Israel Adeshola, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that the development would have positive impacts on the conductors’ job in the state.“The ban is going to have positive impacts on our members; it will promote and elevate our jobs.“Members of the society have already categorised conductors as touts and illiterates.“But with the new government policy on transportation system, people will have to get approval from political leaders and traditional rulers before becoming conductor in Lagos State.“There is no way government can take such decision and sideline over 6000 registered members of BCAN in the state.“I am sure we are not going to be marginalised in the upcoming system, we are going to be involved in making Lagos a Mega City,’’ he said.According to him, the association would soon introduce uniforms with tag and identification numbers for easy identification of every conductor.Adeshola said that conductor’s job was vital in the transportation sector.“We have embarked on sensitisations and training of our members, things cannot continue like this forever.“You have to upgrade yourself and prepare for opportunities, we are planning to improve on our services and assure passengers that we are reliable and responsible people,’’ he said.NAN reports that Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, had on Feb. 6 announced a plan to stop operations of yellow commercial buses popularly known as ‘danfo’ for a more efficient, well-structured and world-class mass transport system.Ambode said that the well-structured transport system would ease movement within the state and make Lagos cleaner, as well as lessen taxes on the people.