Former World Cruiserweight boxing champion, Bash Ali, has accused Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung of assault and treat to his life.The accusation, office of the minister swiftly, saying Ali is seeking attention.Ali had in a text message to Guardian Newspaper alleged that the minister lured him to his office to conclude plans with officials of the Bank of Industry (BOI) on his pet project, the Guinness Book of World Record boxing bout to be staged in Nigeria.“After waiting for over three hours, I and six members of the LOC went to remind his personal assistant that we were still waiting when a European identified as an ambassador came and was ushered in,” Ali said.He alleged that when he tried to find out why the European was being given preferential treatment, rather than educate him on the procedure, “the police behind hit me in the head with the butt of his gun and the other police hit my back. I collapsed and was revived at the ministry’s clinic.“Now, I am on admission at the Trauma Ward, National Hospital, Abuja.