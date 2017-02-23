Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, made his 700th club career appearance during their 2-1 loss to Valencia on Wednesday night.The 32-year-old who has not scored in his last two matches against Napoli in the Champions League and Espanyol in La Liga, was named in the starting XI at the Mestalla.Ronaldo scored the only goal for Zinedine Zidane’s men, after Simone Zaza and Fabio Orellana gave the hosts a two-goal lead.The Portugal captain has played for only three clubs in his career: Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and Real Madrid.He has scored 510 club goals from his 700 appearances to date.Ronaldo is also Madrid’s record goal scorer with 275 goals in 245 appearances.