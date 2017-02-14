Coventry sign have signed former Premier League striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni until the end of the season. The 34-year-old, who has previously spent time in England with Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, Leicester, Blackburn and Reading, will move to the Ricoh Arena until May 2017 subject to international clearance.Yakubu has scored over 170 career goals in 400 professional appearances, with 130 of those efforts coming in England.Russell Slade, the manager of League One basement club Coventry, said: “We’re pleased to have secured the signing of Yakubu, who brings vast experience and a terrific goal record.“His professional career speaks for itself, having scored consistently at the highest level of English football, and will act as a superb role model for the younger players. “He is astute on the ball, has clear quality and presence, and we’ll continue to work on his match fitness as we prepare for the final 16 games of this season.”