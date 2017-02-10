Coventry City manager Russell Slade has said he is impressed with Yakubu Aiyegbeni during the former Nigeria striker's first week at the club.The 34-year-old is on trials at the English League One (third tier) club and seems to have impressed Slade who is now keen to recruit him.“He’s made a big impression, he’s a nice fella and he’s been welcomed by the team,” Slade told Sky Sports News.“He’s been away in Turkey, that was his last football club."He’s back over in England now and wants to get back playing as quickly as he can.”The former Everton striker who represented Nigeria at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa is already in talks with Coventry City over a short-term contract.If both parties agree on the deal, Yakubu will be in line to make his debut against Oldham Athletic on Saturday, fitness permitting.Slade is also hopeful Yakubu can help the club's fight against promotion. Coventry are bottom of the League One table.“You know one player can do that, to find that spark for you to get you some momentum going forward and that’s what we’re looking for. That’s what we desperately need.”