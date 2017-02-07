An Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State on Tuesday slammed a N500,000 bail on a 33-year-oldman, Ranti Netufo, for allegedly tearing the uniform of a police inspector, Seyi Masewonu, attached to the Okitipupa Police Division.The magistrate, Banji Ayeomoni, also ordered the defendant to produce a surety in like sum, as part of the bail condition.The accused of no fixed address and occupation is standing trial on a two-count charge of felony and unlawful assault.The prosecutor, Zedekiah Orogbemi, had told the court that the accused on January 9 around 8:30 p.m. at Hospital Road, Okitipupa, resisted arrest.He alleged that the accused tore the uniform of the policeman while performing his lawful duty.The prosecutor said that the offences were contrary and punishable under Sections 516 and 356(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge levelled against him.The case was adjourned till February 13 for further hearing.