A Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to immediately, withdraw the Certificate of Return given to the Senator representing Akwa-Ibom North East district, Albert Bassey Akpan.In a judgment delivered on Monday, the court asked INEC to issue a fresh Certificate of Return to Hon. Bassey Etim, whom the court established, as the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the December 2014 primary election.The judge equally directed Senator Bassey Albert, to vacate his seat and ordered the President of the Senate, to swear in Bassey Etim, as the Senator for Uyo Senatorial district.It could be recalled that, Hon. Etim, a former member of the House of Representatives, dragged Senator Akpan, the PDP and INEC before the Federal High Court, Uyo, challenging the nomination of the Senator, even though it was glaring that he convincingly won the party’s primaries.Consequently, the court faulted the primary that produced Senator Akpan as flag bearer of the PDP and the subsequent election that made him Senator.The court also made a definite order in the pre-election matter, by directing Senator Akpan to refund all salaries and entitlements collected so far as a Senator representing the constituency.