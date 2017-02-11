Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos yesterday ordered a Lagos socialite and movie producer, Mr Olajide Oluwaseun Kareem, popularly known as Seun Egbegbe, to be remanded in prison custody for alleged foreign exchange scam of over N40 million and hundreds of thousands of dollars and pound sterling.Egbegbe will be in the custody of prison authorities pending hearing of his bail application.Operatives of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID)of Lagos State Police Command, Panti-Yaba, yesterday arraigned Egbegbe, before the court on 36 count charge bordering on conspiracy and fraud.He was arraigned alongside his accomplice, one Oyekan Ayomide.In the charge marked FHC/L/40c/2017, filed before the court by the SCIID’s Head of Legal department, Mr. Effiong Asuquo, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), the two suspected fraudster were alleged to have between 2016 and February 2, 2017, defrauded the BDC Operators at various places in Lagos State to the tune of N40.647 million; $29, 800,00 USD; and £4, 815 United Kingdom Pounds Sterling.The offences according to the prosecutor, Mr. Anyigor Innocent, are contrary to sections 8 and 1(1)(a)(B)(3) of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006, and punishable under section 1(1) of the same Act.Among the BDC operators allegedly defrauded by the defendants include Issa Adamu, Mohammed Sanni, Jubril Ado, Hassan Amodu, Bala Mohammed, Sanni Hassan, Abdullahi Mumuni, Suraju Garuba, Mutairu Shuaibu, Sanusi Muhammad, Kabiru Jubril.Others are Barowo Abdullahi, Yahu, Abubakar Musa, Abdullahi Babatunde, Nasir Musa, Umaru Haruna, Umaru Sanni, Mohammed Bello, Mohammed Alli, Abdulrazaq Sanni, Tairu Musa, Sulaiman Sheu, Amadu Abda and Dauda Ibrahim.The defendants pleaded not guilty. Owing to their not guilty plea, the prosecutor, Mr. Anyigor, urged the court to remand them in Prison’s custody pending trial.But their counsel, A. O. Gbadamosi, pleaded with the court to give date for the hearing of his clients’ bail applications.He informed the court that he is yet to file the application.Justice Oguntoyinbo granted the request of the defence and ordered that the two defendants be remanded in Prison’s custodyShe thereafter adjourned the matter till March 10, for trial.