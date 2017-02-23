The federal high court Abuja has refused Olisa Metuh’s application to compel Sambo Dasuki, a former National Security Adviser (NSA), to testify in his matter.The court also declined Metuh’s request to allow him travel to the United Kingdom (UK) for treatment within the period of eight weeks.Metuh is accused of receiving N400 million from Dasuki.The said funds were meant to be used in tackling the Boko Haram insurgency in the north-east.Okon Abang, the judge, said his application lacked merit and that Dasuki was not a “compellable witness”.More to follow…