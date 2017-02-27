The Federal High Court sitting in Uyo on Monday nullified the election of Senator Bassey Akpan representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.The court ruled that Akpan was not duly elected in the primary election conducted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on December 7, 2014.The judge, Justice Fatun Riman, therefore, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Akpan and awarded N200, 000 costs in favour of the plaintiff, Mr. Bassey Etim.The judge also directed INEC to issue a fresh certificate of return to Etim of the PDP who was the authentic winner of the primary election.Riman also ordered that Akpan should refund all salaries and allowances earned during his stay in the Senate to the Federal Government.The defence counsel, Mr. Offiong Offiong (SAN) told journalists after the judgment that he would brief his client before knowing the next action to take on the matter.Offiong said: “I cannot advise my client through the media, I will advise him as a professional certainly on the matter when I meet him.”The lawyer to the plaintiff, Mr. Taiwo Abe, described the judgment as “victory for democracy.”“I am happy with the judgment, it is victory for democracy, and I can assure you no court of law will fault this judgment.My client has proved his case and I have no doubt even if they appeal at the Supreme Court my client will still win,” Abe said.NAN