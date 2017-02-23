A Grade 1 Area Court, Karmo, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Abdul Mohammed, to three months in prison for theft.The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave him an option to pay N10, 000 as fine, and warned him to desist from crimes.Sadiq said that the sentence would serve as deterrent to other would be offenders.Mohammed, who resides at Kado Village, Abuja, was arraigned and convicted on a one-count charge.The convict begged the court to temper justice with mercy, adding that hunger pushed him to do it.The Prosecutor, Florence Auhioboh, had told the court that Glory Kelechukwu of Karmo Village, reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station on Feb. 17.Auhioboh said that the convict entered the complainant shop at Karmo and stole N3, 500.During police investigation, he confessed to the crime and N2, 400 was recovered from him but he was unable to account for the rest.The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 288 of the Penal Code.