



The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has advised Northern governors to convert mosques in the states to primary schools, especially in the villages.Emir Sanusi made the call in his remarks at an event in the Kano Educational Week programme.“I was in Morocco sometimes ago and I asked to see their universities. They took me to mosques where I saw each serving as classrooms teaching Computer Science and other subjects,” he said.He said historically, mosques were also used for other things like marriages, scholarly activities and leadership trainings.He urged the northern state governors who have many mosques to return to the practice so as to save money for other needs.The Emir said if the idea was adopted, funds allocated to building schools could be channelled to training of teachers and providing for their welfare and other teaching instruments.