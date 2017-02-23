The industrial dispute at Radio Bayelsa, christened Glory FM, took a twist on Thursday as the General Manager flogged four staffers on duty.The Radio Bayelsa Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists and Radio Television and Theatre Arts Workers Unions consequently shut the radio station.Some reports had said the staffers were whipped by suspected thugs.The NUJ Chairman in Radio Bayelsa, Mr Tonye Yemoleigha, said on Thursday in Yenagoa that he and three female staff were caned by the General Manager of the Station, Mr John Idumange.“Four of us, myself and three female staff were flogged by Idumange himself. The report that it was thugs is inaccurate. It was the General Manager himself. The blisters on the skin are more severe for the ladies.“We have reported the matter to the Ekeki Police Division and sought medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa. Workers have been constantly intimidated and threatened for no just cause.”Mr Idumange declined to comment on the allegation that he caned the four members of staff.He said that there was no going back on his reform efforts as they have received the blessings of the supervising Bayelsa Ministry of Information.He said, “This small radio station has 346 workers; employment and job placement have never followed due process, we are currently reorganising the place and they are resisting our efforts.“Those ghost workers must be fished out and the payroll cleaned up.”