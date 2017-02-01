Okorocha said juxtaposing his achievements with that of Obiano was like comparing Messi of Barcelona FC with the left wing player of Mbieri Secondary school.
The governor challenged newsmen in the South-East to make a comparison of governance and infrastructural development in Imo and Anambra States to confirm his assertion.
His statement was against the background of Obiano’s denial of the claim by the Imo State governor that three of the four other South-East governors were planning to join the All Progressives Congress, APC.
Okorocha, while reacting to Obiano’s denial, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri warned the Anambra governor to stop the use of motor park languages and start behaving like ‘His Excellency.’
“That kind of motor park language was unexpected from a governor of a state who answers His Excellency, even when the Anambra governor did not explain what he meant by that. In what way was Governor Okorocha not an example of what a leader should be?
“Governor Okorocha’s claim was a healthy one, expected to provoke sound debates, which is the beauty of democracy.
“Governors with ideas and the right exposure gave their polite reactions, but the one without ideas (Obiano) took to insults. Only men with nothing to offer in terms of ideas take delight in insulting others. Men of ideas do not insult others.
“Leadership is all about ideas and service. Luckily enough, Obiano has been governor for almost four years while Okorocha has also been governor for five years now. Let Obiano publish his achievements in Anambra State even with high IGR, and let Governor Okorocha also publish his achievements in Imo. Then, we take off from there.
“As governor, Owelle Okorocha came up with ideas and popular policies like free education at all levels which has been working well in Imo, Community Government Councils (CGC), urban renewal programme, Ikuola Nkwu, Imo Air, massive road networks, building of universities, infrastructural revolution, and so many others. Let Governor Obiano mention at least one programme his government in Anambra State is known for, almost four years as governor.
“We may at this point, challenge journalists from the South-East to embark on project tours of Imo and Anambra and make their findings known to the public. Obiano, no doubt, has taken Anambra State several kilometres backward, while in Imo, Okorocha has raised the bar of leadership or governance.
“To say the least, comparing Okorocha with Obiano is like comparing Messi of Barcelona FC with the left wing player of Mbieri Secondary in Mbaitolu LGA of Imo State.”
