The Lagos State Government has filed criminal charges against the Managing Director of Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, Richard Nyong, and five others, for the collapse of a five-storeyed building under construction on Kushenla Road, in the Ikate Elegushi area of the state.It can be recalled that the building, which collapsed in March 2016, killed no fewer than 35 persons.The state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, while condemning the incident, had expressed commitment to ensuring that justice was served.A statement on Monday by the state government said Nyong and five others would face six counts of manslaughter and failure to obtain building approval for the collapsed building.The statement read in part, “Apart from Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd., GT Rich Ltd., HC Insight Solutions Ltd., others charged along with Nyong are Taiwo Odofin, Omolabake Mortune, Maruis Agwu, Sola Olumofe and Omotilewa Joseph.“The defendants are facing six counts of failure to obtain approval for the collapsed building and manslaughter contrary to Section 75 of the Urban and Regional Planning and Development, Law of Lagos State.”