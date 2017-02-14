The couple got married on 14th February 2015 and have a son together. Chris shared the above photo and wrote;





"Dearest Dami, Our anniversary is a celebration of the mistakes we made in the past, memories we are making today and all the happiness that is in store for us in the future. I don’t know where I would be, if you hadn’t supported me this far. if it weren’t for you, Our house would never have become a home, Our child would never have understood the meaning of family without you. I continue to experience true love because of you. Today, as we celebrate our anniversary, I just want to say thanks for everything baby. These past years, I pray I have been the kind of guy that an amazing woman like you truly deserves.





Today is the perfect moment to say Thank You for all the sacrifices you’ve made to keep the boat of our lives afloat. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to discover that a beautiful wife with a beautiful heart equals a beautiful life.





Happy anniversary sweetheart, and a happy Valentines Day. Nii."