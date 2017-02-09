The music label mogul and lawyer shared the photo above with a heartwarming message on Facebook, writing:





"Happy Anniversary to us. I am lucky to have found a woman who is very beautiful inside, but also looks the part! God is the glue that keeps us and blesses us So we give Him thanks! Zel Umunna Maikori thanks for being there always .Love always."





Audu and Zel met in the university back in 2004 and kicked off a relationship that led to their marriage years after. While Audu hails from Kaduna State and graduated as a lawyer from the University of Jos, Zel is from Amambra State and also graduated as a Medical Doctor from the same university.