The Police, Friday, arrested the founder and president, Chocolate City Entertainment, Audu Maikori over alleged “inciting comments” over the killings in Southern Kaduna.
According to reports which have flooded the social media, the arrest was allegedly on the orders of the Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai.
@chairmanNHRC, a “Handle for human rights & accountable governance in Africa,” said that Maikori was taken from Lagos on Friday and was flown to the Police Headquarters in Abuja.
#Breaking #SouthernKaduna: Men from @PoliceNG have taken away @audu from Lagos today. He is presently held at Police HQ in Abuja /1 pic.twitter.com/5CkByWcbk3— RightsAfrica (@chairmanNHRC) February 17, 2017
V. Credible sources @PoliceNG HQ I'm #Abuja indicate they took away @Audu from Lagos on a warrant from Magistrates in #Kaduna pic.twitter.com/stokRWghnY— RightsAfrica (@chairmanNHRC) February 17, 2017
It looks like some folks pretty high up want @Audu to at least spend the week-end in detention for raising his voice on #SouthernKaduna /4 pic.twitter.com/dZqExLeIFF— RightsAfrica (@chairmanNHRC) February 17, 2017
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.