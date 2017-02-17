The Police, Friday, arrested the founder and president, Chocolate City Entertainment, Audu Maikori over alleged “inciting comments” over the killings in Southern Kaduna.According to reports which have flooded the social media, the arrest was allegedly on the orders of the Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai.@chairmanNHRC, a “Handle for human rights & accountable governance in Africa,” said that Maikori was taken from Lagos on Friday and was flown to the Police Headquarters in Abuja.