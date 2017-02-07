Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has been unveiled by Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai.Ighalo was unveiled by Changchun Yatai on Monday after completing a £20m deal from Watford.After completing his move to Changchun Yatai, Ighalo thanked Watford fans for their support during his time with them.“A special thanks to Watford fans, who I really hold dearly in my heart because they supported me since the very first day I came to this club to the last day.“Even when things weren’t going well for me, they were still there chanting my name beside me. Though things don’t always go the way you want in life, you have to keep moving and working hard.“Some of them [Watford fans] were not happy because the goals did not come as they want. I can understand them because I’ve done it in the past and they want to see it again.“I’m sorry for that and I’m sorry it didn’t work out the way it should be but I’m really happy to have been associated with this Watford family and wherever I go, to China or wherever, I’m still going to hold the fans dearly to my heart because they have always been there for me.“Thanks to Watford fans for the great support, they will always be in my heart wherever I go.”Prior to moving to the Chinese league, Ighalo who scored 15 top-flight goals in 2015-16, scored only one Premier League goal this season and went 15 games without scoring in all competitions.During his time with the Hornets, Ighalo played 100 times in all competitions and scored 39 goals.In the calendar year of 2015, he scored 30 goals in 38 games.