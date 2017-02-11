A total of 100, 000 athletes from 27 countries including Nigeria participated in the second edition of Access Bank Lagos marathon which is currently holding with participants running through major routes across the city.
Check Out Photos From The Lagos City Marathon
A total of 100, 000 athletes from 27 countries including Nigeria participated in the second edition of Access Bank Lagos marathon which is currently holding with participants running through major routes across the city.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.