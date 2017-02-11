 Check Out Photos From The Lagos City Marathon | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The much anticipated Lagos City Marathon ended with many athletes as Kenya’s athlete, Abraham Kiptom winning the 42.1km race for the second time.


A total of 100, 000 athletes from 27 countries including Nigeria participated in the second edition of Access Bank Lagos marathon which is currently holding with participants running through major routes across the city.

 



