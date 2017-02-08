 Check out Paul Pogba's new £2.9million mansion | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The world's most expensive footballer is certainly not short of cash and he splashed some of it on a beautiful house located in the exclusive Manchester village of Cheshire.


The luxury pad believed to have been the former home of ex-Red Devils striker, Javier Hernandez was initially on the market for £3.49 but it appears Pogba who earns £290K weekly bargained for a lower price.

 The five-bedroom property boasts luxuries including a heated indoor swimming pool, saunas and a media room.

