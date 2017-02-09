Charly Boy who was one of front-liners for the Monday, February 6, protest in Lagos says it's not over.
According to him, there'll be another mass protest in Lagos this morning at 9am and this time it's in collaboration the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).
The protest will kick off at NLC headquarters in Yaba, Lagos.
Read the tweets below.
