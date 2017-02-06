Martins Uzoukwu, Catholic bishop of Minna diocese, has urged Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion, or political differences, to pray for the safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari.In an interview with NAN, Uzoukwu said praying for the president was necessary in view of the myriads of problems in the country.“I specifically pray for our president to return back home safely to administer the affairs of our great country, we should all seek divine intervention in our nation’s socioeconomic and political activities.”The bishop said Nigerians must shun sentiments and support the government to move Nigeria out of its present predicament, adding that the prayers of all Nigerians is necessary in this respect.He also called on Nigerians to always wish their leaders well, to enable them implement policies that would be beneficial to all.Uzoukwu commended President Buhari for demonstrating the political will in ending the “senseless killings” of Nigerians by the insurgents in the north-east.He appealed to Nigerians to assist the government and security agencies to tackle other crisis situations in Nigeria, in order to ensure peace, progress and political stability of the nation.