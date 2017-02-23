Former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri, has ‘thanked’ President Muhammadu Buhari and his lawyer, Kola Awodein for giving Nigerians the idea that even when one gives a bribe, and calls it ”gift” the person would be free of any form of wrongdoing.Omokri made this known while reacting to reports in the media alleging that Buhari’s lawyer, Kola, gave a N500, 000 gift to Justice Adeniyi Ademola who is currently facing corruption charges at the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court.Recall that Kola had reacted to the news, saying the said amount he gave to Justice Ademola was his personal gift on his daughter’s wedding.Omokri had earlier reacted to the allegation when he said God made Buhari President of Nigeria to expose him.But in his most recent reaction to the denial by Buhari’s lawyer, the outspoken personality, on his Twitter handle ‏@renoomokri tweeted: “President @MBuhari and his lawyer have shown us the way.“Call your corruption ‘gift’ & EFCC will look the other way. All hail PMB & Awodein!“So if I take bribe and call it gift, according to @FemAdesina, it transforms from bribe to ‘gift’? So PMB believes in Transformation Agenda!“If you will like a GIFT retweet this. If you would prefer a BRIBE, fave this. If you don’t know the difference, contact @MBuhari’s lawyer!“The DEODORANT has been sprayed on Lawyer Awodein and the INSECTICIDE is being sprayed on Justice Ademola. Now I understand @shehusani well!“Everybody gives gifts but some gifts are more equal than others. For tips on giving EFCC approved gifts, see President @MBuhari’s lawyer!“If you’re PDP, your gift is defined as a bribe, but if you’re PMB’s lawyer, your bribe is defined as a gift.“Welcome to the new improved Nigeria,” he quipped.