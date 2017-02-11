The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has thanked Nigerians for their goodwill and support for her husband.Speaking shortly after her arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Saudi Arabia where she performed the lesser Hajj, Mrs Buhari urged Nigerians to sustain the tempo.”I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for the goodwill and support for my husband and Nigeria in general,” she said.Mrs Buhari, who arrived the Airport at about 3:15 p.m. local time urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers and good deed for Nigeria to prosper among the comity of nations.The wife of the President, who expressed her gratitude to God for the successful trip, also prayed for Nigerian leaders and for peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.”I thank God for a journey mercy, I prayed for Nigeria and Nigerian leaders and we should not relent in prayers and good deed.” she said.She was received by the wife of the Senate President, Mrs Toyin Saraki, former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Mrs Pauline Tallen and aides of the wife of the President.Also on hand to welcome the wife of the president are the wives of the service chiefs.The wife of Chief of Army staff, Mrs Ummu Kulthum Buratai, Mrs Theresa Ibok Ibas, Mrs Omobolanle Olonishakin, Mrs Hafsat Sadiq and wife of Inspector General of Police, Mrs Asma’u Idris.Also, at the Airport to welcome the wife of the president are the wives of the governors including Mrs Zainab Bagudu of Kebbi State and Mrs Rashidat Bello of Kogi State. (NAN)