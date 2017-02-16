After burning national issues,it was all PMB's vintage humorous jokes. I m so elated he is as fit as a fiddle. pic.twitter.com/UTxwiufmwa February 16, 2017

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has described his encounter with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Abuja House, London.Recalled that yesterday the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, Senator Bukola Saraki led the leadership of both the Senate and House of Representatives on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in London after the National Leader of the APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the former Ogun State governor Bisi Akande and Ibikunle Amosun last week visited Buhari in London.Hon. Dogara said: “After burning national issues, it was all PMB's vintage humorous jokes. I'm so elated he is as fit as a fiddle”.Meanwhile, deputy Speaker Yusuf Lasun would travel to London today to join them.