Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that due to the level of concerns and controversies President Muhammadu Buhari’s health status had generated across the country, it would have made a different level of sense, if Buhari bowed to pressure and addressed the nation through a live video call.He said this in Abuja while responding to questions from the media on the President’s extended medical vacation in London.Gbajabiamila said that if he were in President Buhari’s shoes, he would do a video call to speak to Nigerians. He also said he would advise him to do so, if he were in a position to advise him.The House Majority Leader said: “If I were in President Buhari’s shoes, I would do a video call to speak to Nigerians. I would advise him to do it, if I were in a position to advise him. But the fact that he has not done it does not mean that he is doing something wrong. People have different approaches to things.“Don’t forget that about a week ago, Mr. President spoke to a congregation in Kano state, he was audible, he was clear, and his voice was not doctored.“But for me, on the issue of speaking to Nigerians, I would have done it differently. My approach would have been different, because his health issue had generated a lot of talk and concern like you said and therefore, I would wish the President would talk to everybody as opposed to talking to individuals here and there.”