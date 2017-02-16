This is coming as Prof. Osinbajo presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday for over seven-hours and approved 12 road projects for N126 billion.
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his vacation in the United Kingdom to get medical test results and his doctors approval before returning home.
I'm loving VP @ProfOsinbajo. In the absence of PMB he led the FEC meeting & forced ministers to deliberate for 7 hours! Wow! My kind of man!— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 16, 2017
