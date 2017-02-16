 Buhari's absence has made me love Osinbajo - Reno Omokri | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan has described Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo as a 'man of his kind'.


This is coming as Prof. Osinbajo presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday for over seven-hours and approved 12 road projects for N126 billion.


He said: I am loving VP @ProfOsinbajo. In the absence of PMB he led the FEC meeting & forced ministers to deliberate for 7 hours! Wow! My kind of man!”

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his vacation in the United Kingdom to get medical test results and his doctors approval before returning home.



