The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mr John Oyegun, says Nigeria is still under a stable leadership under the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, as he believes strongly in both what the president and the party stands for in terms of effective leadership.Mr Oyegun was speaking when a delegation of the national leadership of the party paid a condolence visit to Okwuosa family in Oraifite, Anambra state on Saturday.He, further assured Nigerians that the temporary absence of the president did not affect the conduct of government business.According to him, the president had already built a firm foundation for national leadership and everything was still in perfect shape for the good of the entire nation, even as citizens look forward for his return in good health.He said, “Well the president is there, he may not be physically with us right now. the nation is on course, no question about that because we are lucky. We have a very cerebral acting president and vice president.“We have a man who believes strongly in what the president stands for and what the party stands for and we have an administration that is strong, firm on the ground and very much in charge.“The temporary absence of Mr President does not affect the conduct of government business.“Of course we will like to have him here, of course we will love to have him in good shape, strong, as the leader of the team, but we thank God he has built a very strong and firm foundation of national leadership, we miss him but business is going on.”