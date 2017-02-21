President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Tuesday said the President would announce to Nigerians when it was time for him to return from his medical vacation.Adesina spoke with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja shortly after he issued a statement in which he quoted the President as saying that the results of the medical tests he carried out showed that he needed longer time of rest.When asked when specifically the President plans to return to the country, Adesina said, “What we have just said is what I will want us to believe. The President said he needs to rest further. The same President that communicated that to us, when it is time for him to come, he will also communicate to us.”Read also: PDP asks Buhari to declare health status as President extends vacationThe presidential spokesman said the President only wanted Nigerians to know that he appreciates their prayers, concerns and goodwill.He said since he has added that there is no cause to worry, Nigerians should believe the President.He said, “He (the President) is the one who owns his body and there is nobody who will know his body more than him and he says no cause to worry.“It makes sense to say that maybe from the results of the tests, further rests had been recommended. The statement did not say how long the rest will last.“I speak for somebody, I do not speak for myself. So it is what he tells me to say that I say and the statement transmitted to me is that the President needs to rest for some further time.”When asked if there is any possibility for the President to speak to Nigerians directly, Adesina said, “What he has just done (the statement) is to speak to Nigerians.”When asked what specifically was wrong with the President, Adesina said even medical doctors were forbidden from disclosing their patients’ state of health.“Don’t you know that the Hippocratic Oath even forbids a doctor from speaking about the condition of his patient except the patient authorises it?“It is only the patient himself who can speak about what he is going through.“This is the person going through these series of tests and rest and he says no cause to worry, let us believe that,” he said.Adesina also said it was not correct to describe the encounter between Nigerian journalists making attempt to reach the President in London and his handlers as harassment.He explained that interviews with Presidents are unusually scheduled.“I do not consider that an harassment. Presidents are not hijacked and interviewed. Those things are scheduled. So I do not consider that as harassment,” he said.Adesina also faulted claims that Buhari might have lost his voice, asking those behind the report to prove it.He said, “Those people need to prove it. He spoke with President Trump. Did Trump say he did not speak with Nigerian President? Anybody can allege anything.“My message to Nigerians is that let us learn to believe our leaders. This is a man we elected into office and he says no cause to worry, let us believe him.”