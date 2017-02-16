The Special Adviser on Media & Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari Mr Femi Adesina has said that those who are doubting the veracity of the recently released photos of the visit of the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, Senator Bukola Saraki and the leadership of both the Senate and House of Representatives to President Muhammadu Buhari in London are nothing but haters and greedy.He also said that Buhari will not speak to Nigerians because he has a right to his vacation and Nigerians need not in intrude.Adesina during a programme, This Morning on TVC, on Thursday anchored by Yori Folarin said that ‘Mr. President will not speak to Nigerians because he has a right to his vacation, we don’t need to intrude ‘He also went on to say that yesterday during the Federal Executive Council meeting President Buhari passed a message to the Acting President and the FEC and that sooner than later the Buhari will be back.