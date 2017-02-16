He also said that Buhari will not speak to Nigerians because he has a right to his vacation and Nigerians need not in intrude.
Adesina during a programme, This Morning on TVC, on Thursday anchored by Yori Folarin said that ‘Mr. President will not speak to Nigerians because he has a right to his vacation, we don’t need to intrude ‘
He also went on to say that yesterday during the Federal Executive Council meeting President Buhari passed a message to the Acting President and the FEC and that sooner than later the Buhari will be back.
