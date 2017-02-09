The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday assured Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will continue to roll out palliatives to cushion the pains of the current economic hardship in the country.In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the party appealed to Nigerians to remain steadfast in the face of current challenges as the government was working to get the country back on track.The party was reacting to demonstrations across the country by civil society groups to protest the current economic hardship, assuring that despite the current hardship, there will be light at the end of the tunnel as there can be no gains without pains.The party commended what it described as exemplary conduct and professionalism displayed by security and allied agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force, during Monday’s protest marches by members of some civil society groups and celebrities for and against the government.The statement said, “The freedom to protest peacefully is a democratic right and the APC will continue to defend the rights of Nigerians to express their democratic rights no matter how they choose to within the ambits of the law.“As we continue to consolidate our democracy, the APC urges our security agencies to continue to adhere to the highest standards of professionalism at all times even as they continue to discharge their constitutional duties of protecting the lives and properties of citizens.”