Uwazurike in a statement issued by his personal assistant, Emmanuel Omenka said, “We don’t pray for the death of anybody created by God irrespective of one’s position in the society.
“We want Buhari to come back and continue with his war against corruption because we support his dealing with bad people and also to witness our actualization of a Biafra state. If he is dead or alive, it will not stop us from the realisation of this dream.
“Nigeria is a collapsed nation that cannot be revived again unless the country is divided into six independent nations. Recession is eating the best part of Nigeria and its situation is irredeemable and only Biafra is the answer.
“When you have these independent nations, the agitation for Biafra and Niger Delta Republic will end. There will no longer be Fulani herdsmen attack and Southern Kaduna killings among others as everyone will be after his own people.”
My Uwazurike, you should start the actualisation of the Biafran dream by calling all Igbos in other parts of the country to return to their Igbo homes. Instead of labouring to build the economy of Nigeria, they should return to "Biafra", make it the heaven of their dreams, and then be in a position of strength to push the dream of independence. That was what Ojukwu did in 1967. You can't be running down Nigeria and still have your people making their living in Nigeria.ReplyDelete
tru talk bro/sist. if u are so serious do that and lets see if the dream will not be actualizedDelete