



Ralph Uwazurike, founder of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has said President Muhammadu Buhari will not die but live to see the actualization of Biafra.Uwazurike in a statement issued by his personal assistant, Emmanuel Omenka said, “We don’t pray for the death of anybody created by God irrespective of one’s position in the society.“We want Buhari to come back and continue with his war against corruption because we support his dealing with bad people and also to witness our actualization of a Biafra state. If he is dead or alive, it will not stop us from the realisation of this dream.“Nigeria is a collapsed nation that cannot be revived again unless the country is divided into six independent nations. Recession is eating the best part of Nigeria and its situation is irredeemable and only Biafra is the answer.“When you have these independent nations, the agitation for Biafra and Niger Delta Republic will end. There will no longer be Fulani herdsmen attack and Southern Kaduna killings among others as everyone will be after his own people.”