Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu on Sunday said President Muhammadu Buhari will be asked to address Nigerians from the United Kingdom.The spokesperson made the disclosure on the sidelines of an interactive session with Nigerian youths organised by the Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria when asked why the President’s handlers have not deemed it fit to get him to talk directly to Nigerians through Nigeria’s media.‘’Okay, if you are making a suggestion, we will put it to him, in case he would agree. We will put it to him, ‘’he said.