The Leadership newspaper quoting a source said on Thursday that except there would be any last minute change, all is set for Buhari’s return.The newspaper relied on the source, a senior official in the presidency, who spoke in confidence.“Barring any last minute change, we are expecting the president back this weekend, probably on Saturday,” it quoted the source.Throwing more light on Buhari’s state of health, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, confirmed that President is healthy and in high spirits.Saraki, through his twitter handle @bukolasaraki said that he spoke with the President on Wednesday night and he (President Buhari was in high spirit). “Happy to have spoken with President Buhari tonight tonight.He was in good spirits and joked about my working late into the night, as usual.