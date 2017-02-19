If not for President Muhammadu Buhari’s election in 2015, Boko Haram insurgents might have taken over the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock.The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has said that President Muhammadu Buhari stated this during an interactive session with Nigeria students and youths organized by the Citizen Support for Good Governmence in Nigeria (CSGGN) in Abuja at the weekend.“Look at all the efforts that have been put in rolling back Boko Haram. There are many people who believe that if not for president Buhari, and if PDP had continued to rule this country in 2015, Boko Haram would have taken over Aso Rock by now. ”Shehu said President Buhari was not interested in building a legacy that will disappear within a short period or attract newspaper headlines, but wants to build a country that will stand the test of time.According to him, Buhari is working hard to restructure the Country and reposition the economy for better.Describing the President as a long distant runner, Shehu said Nigerians misunderstand the real intentions of the President, adding that no nation has ever developed when it rely solely on importation of all its needs.” We have achieved so much in terms of security. On the war against corruption people are stealing money, huge amounts of money, the kind of money that they don’t need, what do you need that kind of money for?,” Shehu said.