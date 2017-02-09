Some reports also claim that Mr President may arrive Nigeria on Saturday from his extended medical vacation.
Buhari receives Tinubu, Bisi Akande in UK
Nawaooo, Nigeria don enter one chance oooo, how do you people see the man there?They carry death body come put for seat and they talk to am. Hahahahaha, change! Change!! soryy Nigeria.ReplyDelete
Its unlikely that he is dead but still looks very sick, VERY stressed!ReplyDelete