President Muhammadu Buhari has been visited by party leaders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, in Abuja House, London.


Some reports also claim that Mr President may arrive Nigeria on Saturday from his extended medical vacation.

  1. Nawaooo, Nigeria don enter one chance oooo, how do you people see the man there?They carry death body come put for seat and they talk to am. Hahahahaha, change! Change!! soryy Nigeria.

  2. Its unlikely that he is dead but still looks very sick, VERY stressed!

