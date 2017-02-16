The Chairman, Ulama Council of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bi’dah Wa’Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Zamfara chapter, Sheikh Abdullahi Dalla-Dalla, has called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the health of President Muhammadu Buhari.Dalla-Dalla, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Thursday said, “Nigerians, irrespective of differences should pray to the Almighty Allah to grant President Muhammadu Buhari good health.“President Buhari needs our prayers to enable him to come back and continue with policies that will improve the living condition of the citizens and move the country forward, “he said.He cautioned Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to avoid blaming Buhari for the current economic hardship, saying, ‘’it is totally against Islam.’’“The only way to get relief from what we are experiencing now is to go back to Allah and check, our daily activities and make sure they are in line with the teachings of Islam.”He also urged Muslims to embrace dialogue, unity, love, forgiveness and assist the needy.“If we are able to maintain these good teachings in our day to day activities, all our problems will be solved.”He called on the youth to embrace Islamic and western education and participate in various legitimate businesses to become self-reliant in future.