



Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Sen. Abu Ibrahim has expressed confidence that President Muhammadu Buhari will soon return to Nigeria.Speaking with newsmen yesterday, he said there's no need for Nigerians to be unduly apprehensive.According to him, President Buhari "is not sick but exhausted by the weight of the problems the country is going through.”The destruction of oil pipeline that has cut production to almost half, fall in oil price, economic recession, and the falling exchange rate that has affected the purchasing power of most Nigerians are part of the problems the president is battling, he said.He said he has been in constant touch with the president and was with him the day he left the country.